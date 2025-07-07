Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,869 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $271.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.28 and its 200 day moving average is $291.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

