U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.59 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $555.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

