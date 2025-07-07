Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

