RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) & Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Fanuc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fanuc 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fanuc $5.23 billion 4.83 $973.88 million $0.53 24.28

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Fanuc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility and Risk

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 420.29, indicating that its share price is 41,929% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanuc has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Fanuc 18.55% 8.57% 7.66%

Summary

Fanuc beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. FANUC Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

