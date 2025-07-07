Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 44,077 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

