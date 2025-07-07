Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.88 and last traded at $52.99. 4,438,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,490,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKLO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Oklo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

