ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

KMB stock opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

