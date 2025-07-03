Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

