Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE WM opened at $223.40 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

