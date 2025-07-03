919 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

