Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 361,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,603 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

