Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IWD stock opened at $196.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day moving average is $187.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

