ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10,996.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0%

Boeing stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

