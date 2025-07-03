SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

