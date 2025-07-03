Values Added Financial LLC Sells 910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

