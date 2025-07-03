Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,036 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SCHD opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

