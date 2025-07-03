D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 15,477 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $302.00 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

