TKG Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.98.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

