iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

