Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8%

Starbucks stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

