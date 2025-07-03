iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

