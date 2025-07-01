Top Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 30th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their value from developing, implementing or researching blockchain technology. These firms may include cryptocurrency miners, digital‐ledger service providers or technology companies integrating distributed‐ledger solutions to enhance security and transparency. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain without directly holding digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,562,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,326. The company has a market cap of $618.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $227.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,735,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 4.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,168. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 6.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,771,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,301,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,088,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,563. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $357.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 1,605,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,960. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $90.32. 197,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. Globant has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

See Also