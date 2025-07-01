Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.