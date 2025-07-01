Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

NYSE R opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $314,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after purchasing an additional 415,103 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 20,298.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 182,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

