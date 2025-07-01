Reviewing ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) & Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chipmos Technologies and ACM Research”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chipmos Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipmos Technologies $692.20 million 0.94 $43.90 million $0.98 18.45 ACM Research $782.12 million 1.97 $103.63 million $1.56 16.79

Analyst Ratings

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Chipmos Technologies. ACM Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipmos Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chipmos Technologies and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipmos Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACM Research 0 1 4 0 2.80

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given ACM Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Chipmos Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Chipmos Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chipmos Technologies and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipmos Technologies 5.10% 4.69% 2.56% ACM Research 13.28% 9.63% 5.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Chipmos Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Chipmos Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACM Research beats Chipmos Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipmos Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, and testing and assembly services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; office automation and consumer electronics; and communications equipment applications. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the SAPS, TEBO, ULTRA C, ULTRA Fn, Ultra ECP, Ultra ECP map, and Ultra ECP ap trademarks through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipmos Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipmos Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.