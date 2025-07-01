Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) vs. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Critical Survey

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 1 7 9 2 2.63 Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.68, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.02%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 1.26% -26.59% 1.91% Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $54.21 billion 0.14 $846.00 million $0.90 12.96 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 0.55 -$74.91 million ($3.75) -0.91

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Surf Air Mobility on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. It operates a mainline fleet of 965 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

