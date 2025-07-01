Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,410 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

