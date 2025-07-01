Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

