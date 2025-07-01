Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

