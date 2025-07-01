Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of V stock opened at $355.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.