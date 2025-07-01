Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,702,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after acquiring an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,690,000.

QQQM opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $227.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

