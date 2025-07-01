Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

