Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

