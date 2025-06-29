Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,447 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $617.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $619.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.92. The company has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

