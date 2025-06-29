CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $71,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CF Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

