Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,212 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

