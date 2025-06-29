KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $92,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,501,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

