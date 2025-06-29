SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Boosted by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Meridian Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.