TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

