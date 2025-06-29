Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.