WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $337.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $338.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

