Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 3,840 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

