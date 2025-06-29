Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $661.00. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

