GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE:GE opened at $254.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.00.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
