Meridian Financial LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

