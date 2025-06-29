Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $149.44. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

