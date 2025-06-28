Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.