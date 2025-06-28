Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:RNP opened at $22.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 414.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.