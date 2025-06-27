SOL Capital Management CO Sells 5,690 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after acquiring an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

