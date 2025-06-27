iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.